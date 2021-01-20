Foreign funding case: Akbar S Babar raises concerns on working of scrutiny committee

ISLAMABAD: Foreign funding case petitioner Akbar S Babar has alleged that the scrutiny committee is not functioning properly, demanding that all records be handed over to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media on Wednesday, Babar said that he raised concerns about the transparency of the scrutiny committee in today’s meeting at the ECP. He alleged that the committee presented forged documents on August 13 which he asked to be verified.

The petitioner asked why details of 23 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accounts were not being provided to them. “We had been saying since day one that the committee has failed. When we expressed our concerns, the committee walked out”, he added.

On this occasion, he termed the foreign funding case a matter of national interest and also thanked the PDM leadership.