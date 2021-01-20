Broadsheet exposed plunderers of national wealth again: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Broadsheet LLC issue has once again exposed the plunderers of the national wealth.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the information minister said this case shows how national interests were compromised for personal gains. The minister said those who looted the national exchequer will have to answer for it.

He further added if these elements had not been given national reconciliation ordinances (NROs), the country would not have to suffer so many losses.