NATIONAL

Fair elections to promote, strengthen democracy: President Alvi

Says 52 fire-engines will improve Karachi’s firefighting apparatus

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that transparent elections will promote and strengthen democracy in the country.
The president said this while talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saifullah Khan Niazi, who called on him on Tuesday.
Emphasising the importance of free and fair election, President Alvi said that it promoted continuity of a successful democratic system in the country. The overall political situation in the country and the upcoming elections came under discussion.
The governor briefed the president on the ongoing development projects in Karachi and the political situation in Sindh.
While congratulating the governor Sindh on the provision of new firefighters to Karachi, the president said that this step will help make the city’s fire emergency system more efficient and faster. He said that the gift of 52 modern fire-engines from the federal government to Karachi would effectively improve the efficiency of the city’s firefighting apparatus. He stressed the need for steps for the development of Jamshed and Pakistan Quarters in Karachi.

