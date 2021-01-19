NATIONAL

NAB court summons Mandviwalla in corruption references on Feb 4

Senate deputy chairman is accused of facilitating Ejaz Haroon in selling government lands to Omni Group CEO Abdul Ghani Majeed

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Tuesday summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on February 4 in corruption references.
During the proceedings, the court approved fake bank accounts and illegal allotment of plots cases for hearing.
According to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) kidney hill plots allotment case, Mandviwalla had facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government lands to Omni Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Ghani Majeed. Haroon had prepared backdated files of the plots and got hefty amount in exchange for the plots. Mandviwalla and Haroon had received Rs140 million through fake bank accounts.

Previous articleFair elections to promote, strengthen democracy: President Alvi
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fair elections to promote, strengthen democracy: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that transparent elections will promote and strengthen democracy in the country. The president said this while talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Students in Punjab won’t be promoted without exams this year

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas on Tuesday said that although coronavirus pandemic has affected studies of students, yet no one will be...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Spoilers’ can thwart Afghan peace dialogue, Qureshi warns

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday warned the international community against the damaging role of "spoilers" within and outside Afghanistan trying to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former BISP chief, others to be indicted in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday announced to indict former Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Farzana Raja and eighteen other suspects...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP should start writing verdict in PTI funding case: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should start writing verdict in the foreign...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM protesting to remind ECP of ‘constitutional obligations’: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), that is pursuing a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Former BISP chief, others to be indicted in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday announced to indict former Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Farzana Raja and eighteen other suspects...

ECP should start writing verdict in PTI funding case: Marriyum

PDM protesting to remind ECP of ‘constitutional obligations’: Maryam

Columnist Munnu Bhai remembered on death anniversary

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.