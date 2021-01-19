NAB court summons Mandviwalla in corruption references on Feb 4

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Tuesday summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on February 4 in corruption references.

During the proceedings, the court approved fake bank accounts and illegal allotment of plots cases for hearing.

According to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) kidney hill plots allotment case, Mandviwalla had facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government lands to Omni Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Ghani Majeed. Haroon had prepared backdated files of the plots and got hefty amount in exchange for the plots. Mandviwalla and Haroon had received Rs140 million through fake bank accounts.