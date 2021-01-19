LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that people are fed up with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s same old stories.
The SAPCM took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would stage a political circus outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after flopping across the country.
Firdous said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) President Fazalur Rehman would once again remain deprived of power despite using students of religious seminaries as political fuel.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader further added that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will enjoy the drama based on hollow claims sitting in front of his television screen.
People are fed up with Maryam Nawaz’s stories: Firdous
SAPCM says Fazl will continue to stay out of power
