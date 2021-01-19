NATIONAL

People are fed up with Maryam Nawaz’s stories: Firdous

SAPCM says Fazl will continue to stay out of power

By INP

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that people are fed up with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s same old stories.
The SAPCM took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would stage a political circus outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after flopping across the country.
Firdous said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) President Fazalur Rehman would once again remain deprived of power despite using students of religious seminaries as political fuel.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader further added that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will enjoy the drama based on hollow claims sitting in front of his television screen.

