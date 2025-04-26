Pakistan shuts down in nationwide strike over Palestinian solidarity

ISLAMABAD: A nationwide shutter-down strike was observed across Pakistan on Saturday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, with businesses and commercial activities coming to a complete halt.

The strike, called by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and various trade organizations, aimed to send a powerful message against Israeli oppression of the Palestinian people.

According to Express News, from Karachi to Peshawar, the strike was widely observed, with markets closed, streets almost devoid of traffic, and daily life coming to a standstill. The strike served as a stark reminder of the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza, with Pakistanis from all walks of life voicing their support for Palestinians and condemning the violence.

In Karachi, the city’s central and smaller markets were shut down. Demonstrators took to the streets in some areas, chanting slogans in support of Palestinians and against Israel. Traffic police in various cities adjusted routes to manage the situation caused by the protests and rallies.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami, remarked that the people of Pakistan would never accept Israeli brutality and the support it receives from the United States. He emphasized that the strike was not only a demonstation of love for the Palestinians but also a call to raise the voices of the oppressed.

“Today, there is a strike throughout Karachi,” said Monem Zafar Khan, the JI Karachi chief. He highlighted that the strike received support not only from Karachi’s business community but also from professionals, students, and civil society groups. “It’s a shutter-down strike. Everyone from the business community to the scholars and civil society of Karachi are standing in solidarity.”

In Peshawar, historic markets such as Qissa Khawani, Chowk Yadgar, and Ashraf Road were completely closed, with major shopping centers and malls also participating in the shutter-down strike. Similarly, in Murree’s hill areas, a complete strike was observed, with Mall Road, Cantt Market, and surrounding areas completely deserted.

The strike also affected Rawalpindi, where key areas like Raja Bazaar, Murree Road, and Saddar were left eerily quiet. Additionally, the medical and pharmaceutical community joined the protest, with the Druggist and Chemist Association participating in the strike, causing many medical stores to remain closed in solidarity with the Palestinians.

A labourer pushing a handcart walks through a deserted street during a nationwide strike to show their solidarity with Palestinians, in Karachi on April 26, 2025, amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

In the southwestern province of Balochistan, business activities were fully suspended in cities like Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Kalat, and Pishin. Similarly, in cities across Punjab, residents participated in the strike, sending a clear message of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Usman Sharif, a representative of the All-Pakistan Cottage Industry Association in Karachi, added that Pakistani traders were eager to contribute to the Palestinian cause, whether through financial support, participation in strikes, or solidarity rallies.

“Every trader wants to contribute in some way,” Sharif said. “This strike is happening across the country, and here in Karachi, people are fully participating.”