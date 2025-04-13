Colts PB clinch Ecostar Lahore Polo Club Super League 2025 title

LAHORE: The Colts PB emerged title winners in the Ecostar Lahore Polo Club Super League 2025, defeating The Warriors Ecostars 7.5–6 in a thrilling final at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

A large crowd of spectators and families gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to witness the tournament’s final, organized in collaboration with Ecostar. The event’s chief guest was Naeem Bashir, General Manager Sales at DWP Group. Also present were Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, the club secretary, families, and Ecostar management representative Sohaib Ahmed, among others.

The final was intensely competitive, with The Colts PB securing the win in the closing moments. Ahmed Ali Tiwana was named the best player of the match for The Colts PB, scoring two impressive goals. Teammates Sardar Mohsin Atta Khosa contributed three goals, and Abdul Rehman Monnoo added two.

For the runner-up team, The Warriors Ecostars, Zackariya Dawood and Faisal Khan each scored two goals, while Col (R) Omer Minhas and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi added one goal apiece. During the closing ceremony, chief guest Naeem Bashir distributed prizes among the players.