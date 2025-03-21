Prince Harry’s Lies Catch Up To Him Amid US Visa Cancellation Looms Large

Prince Harry’s U.S. visa is under renewed scrutiny after a redacted version of his immigration documents was made public, sparking debate over whether the royal may have misrepresented past drug use.

Judge Carl Nichols, appointed during the Trump administration, ordered the release of the redacted documents by March 18, 2025. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security complied, sharing the files under court supervision.

The development has intensified discussion around Prince Harry’s legal status in the U.S., particularly in light of ongoing mass deportations. Greg Swenson, Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, suggested that if Harry misled authorities on his visa application, he should not receive preferential treatment.

Under U.S. immigration law, individuals with a history of drug use may be deemed inadmissible unless they prove full remission. Swenson said the “smartest thing for Harry would be to leave the U.S., avoid the proceedings and leave voluntarily.”

The debate stems partly from Prince Harry’s own admissions in his memoir Spare, where he openly discussed past drug use. Legal experts and political commentators are now questioning whether his disclosures align with the information submitted in his visa application.

No formal action has been taken against the Duke of Sussex, but the case remains under public and legal scrutiny as immigration enforcement continues to dominate U.S. policy headlines.