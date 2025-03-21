iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Leaks Reveal Major Design and Display Upgrades

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to bring significant design changes and performance enhancements, according to recent leaks ahead of the official launch later this year.

Sources suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a larger 6.9-inch display, while the Pro model could include a 6.3-inch screen, both possibly featuring a new anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and increase scratch resistance. The devices are also expected to maintain the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.

Powered by Apple’s rumored A19 Pro chip, the phones are anticipated to deliver faster performance and improved efficiency. While Apple has yet to confirm any specifications, the expected use of aluminum and glass hints at a sleek, durable design.

Adding to the excitement, rumors point to a possible launch of a new model dubbed the iPhone 17 Air, a slim 5.5mm-thick variant with a single rear camera and an Action Button replacing the classic Ring/Mute switch.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 17 lineup at its annual event in September 2025, likely between September 11 and 13. Until then, details remain speculative and subject to change.