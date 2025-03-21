Beyoncé and Jay-Z Weigh Legal Action Against Kanye West Over Comments About Their Children

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly considering legal action after Kanye West made offensive remarks about their children in a now-deleted social media post, sources told Page Six.

The couple, who have largely remained private about their family life, were reportedly “shocked” by West’s vulgar comments targeting their 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. A source close to the pair said they “absolutely will not stand for it” and are currently discussing whether to respond privately or pursue legal measures.

Although West later deleted the post and re-uploaded it, he admitted it wasn’t out of remorse. “I took the post… down because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have no plans to publicly address the situation, though insiders say the couple is deeply disturbed by the incident. The comments have also drawn criticism from Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, who was reportedly “appalled” and said children “are off limits.”

Representatives for all parties have not issued formal statements, but the backlash to West’s post continues to mount amid broader concerns over his online behavior.