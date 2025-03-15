PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to combat Islamophobia on global day

States the day reflects collective desire of international community to address this issue through strong legislative and policy actions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a message on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, reminding the world of the serious challenges Muslims face due to increasing discrimination, hate, and attacks on their sacred symbols and places of worship.

PM Sharif highlighted the importance of this day, which was recognised by the United Nations General Assembly three years ago, as a call to action against rising Islamophobia globally.

He stated that the day reflects the collective desire of the international community to address this issue through strong legislative and policy actions.

Pakistan, which led the UN in this important initiative, also welcomed measures taken by member states to address discrimination against Muslims, including the declaration of Quran desecration as illegal.

The Prime Minister called for urgent action to combat the dangerous wave of Islamophobia and address blatant violations of human rights and religious freedoms. He stressed that there is no justification for disrespecting religious symbols under the guise of freedom of expression.

Sharif also emphasised that respect for all religions and their revered personalities is essential for global peace and harmony.

He called on international forums to recognise the deep harm caused by such actions and to work collectively to prevent them.

On this day, Pakistan reaffirmed its demand for action against incidents of Quran desecration, mosque attacks, and other forms of religious intolerance targeting Muslims.

The Prime Minister expressed anticipation for the appointment of a UN Special Envoy to address Islamophobia, as decided by the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif Saturday lauded the officers and Jawans of security forces for successful intelligence based operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He appreciated the officers and Jawans of security forces for their professional capabilities for eliminating nine Khawarij in Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan.

He paid tribute to Havaldar Muhammad Zahid and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah for embracing martyrdom for the country while fighting bravely and killing Khawarij.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of martyrs in Jannah and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

He said the war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete eradication from the country.

The nation stood with the armed forces in the war against terrorism, he added.