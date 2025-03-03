FIFA restores Pakistan Football Federation’s membership

ISLAMABAD: FIFA has officially lifted the suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after the federation successfully amended its constitution, aligning with FIFA’s governance standards.

The decision came after the PFF Congress, in a special session held in Lahore last week, approved the required constitutional changes. FIFA confirmed the restoration of Pakistan’s membership, stating, “The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on March 2, 2025, to lift the suspension that was imposed on the PFF.”

The revised constitution aims to bring transparency to the electoral process, which was a key demand from both FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Shahid Khokhar, a member of the PFF Normalisation Committee, welcomed the development, calling it a major breakthrough for the country’s football scene.

With the suspension lifted, Pakistan can now return to international competitions, including the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The PFF faces the urgent task of organizing the national team’s participation in an upcoming qualifier against Syria later this month.

FIFA’s decision restores all privileges of the PFF, enabling Pakistan’s national and club teams to compete globally once again. However, this is not the first time Pakistan has faced a FIFA suspension. The federation has encountered multiple bans in the past due to governance issues and external interference:

2017: FIFA suspended the PFF, reinstating it in March 2018.

2021: Another ban was imposed, which was lifted in June 2022 after the Normalisation Committee took control.

2025: The most recent suspension was enforced due to delays in adopting FIFA-mandated constitutional reforms.

Now that the suspension is over, the PFF must focus on stabilizing its administration and ensuring smooth operations to prevent future bans and foster the growth of football in Pakistan.