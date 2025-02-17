Entertainment

King Charles To Miss Major Royal Visit Amid Fresh Health Concerns Due To Cancer Treatment

By Web Desk

Buckingham Palace has provided an important update regarding King Charles’ health and his potential international travel plans, including a visit to the U.S. The 76-year-old monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, is unlikely to make the highly anticipated trip to the U.S. in the near future.

Despite earlier reports from royal correspondent Russell Myers suggesting that a U.S. visit was in the works, official royal sources have refuted these claims. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson clarified to The Daily Beast that there is “no formal invitation” for such a visit. The source further emphasized that while there remains a willingness to travel, no concrete plans or approvals for 2026 have been made.

The palace also indicated that King Charles’ participation in any potential visit would depend on his progress in treatment, with sources revealing that the monarch’s ability to travel will be carefully considered in light of his ongoing health battle.

As for Queen Camilla, who has also faced health struggles after a severe pneumonia diagnosis following their trip to Samoa, the insider shared that she is still recovering from the illness.

This update follows confirmation of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first international trip of the year, which will be to Italy. While the royal couple’s travel plans remain flexible, their health will continue to guide

Previous article
Princess Kate’s Personal Holiday Photos Resurface Amid Caribbean Family Getaway
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP sets March 8 for Senate by-election after BNP-M senator’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the Senate by-election in Balochistan, following the resignation of BNP-Mengal Senator Muhammad...

Foster son confesses to murdering Sindhi poet Akash Ansari

IHC journalists association challenges contentious Peca Act

Joint Session: Govt rushes key bills through amid opposition’s protest

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.