King Charles To Miss Major Royal Visit Amid Fresh Health Concerns Due To Cancer Treatment

Buckingham Palace has provided an important update regarding King Charles’ health and his potential international travel plans, including a visit to the U.S. The 76-year-old monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, is unlikely to make the highly anticipated trip to the U.S. in the near future.

Despite earlier reports from royal correspondent Russell Myers suggesting that a U.S. visit was in the works, official royal sources have refuted these claims. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson clarified to The Daily Beast that there is “no formal invitation” for such a visit. The source further emphasized that while there remains a willingness to travel, no concrete plans or approvals for 2026 have been made.

The palace also indicated that King Charles’ participation in any potential visit would depend on his progress in treatment, with sources revealing that the monarch’s ability to travel will be carefully considered in light of his ongoing health battle.

As for Queen Camilla, who has also faced health struggles after a severe pneumonia diagnosis following their trip to Samoa, the insider shared that she is still recovering from the illness.

This update follows confirmation of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first international trip of the year, which will be to Italy. While the royal couple’s travel plans remain flexible, their health will continue to guide