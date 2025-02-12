The economics of language

In today’s interconnected and globalized world, language is a key to unlocking economic potential, professional success, and educational advancement. Among all languages, English stands as the lingua franca of international communication, commerce, and academia. Its widespread use in global trade, multinational organizations, technological development, and research underscores its importance. For individuals and nations, proficiency in English often translates into enhanced career prospects, access to global opportunities, and upward economic mobility.

In countries like Pakistan, English has emerged as a critical tool for success. It serves as a bridge to high-paying jobs, international collaborations, and advanced education, offering individuals access to scholarships, certifications, and a competitive edge in professional domains. Furthermore, English proficiency empowers people to engage with the global community, participate in digital economies, and access cutting-edge knowledge and resources.

However, the growing prominence of English often raises concerns about the diminishing role of local languages, which carry cultural identity and heritage. Striking a balance between leveraging the economic benefits of English and preserving linguistic diversity is essential. By fostering bilingual or multilingual policies, countries can ensure that their citizens benefit from global opportunities while safeguarding cultural and linguistic richness for sustainable and inclusive development.

English has become synonymous with economic mobility in Pakistan. Proficiency in English often correlates with better job prospects and higher salaries. A report by the British Council reveals that English-speaking professionals in Pakistan earn an average of 30-50 percent more than their non-English-speaking counterparts. This economic advantage underscores the importance of English in the country’s labour market, where multinational companies and export-driven industries prioritize candidates fluent in the language.

Initiatives by RELO, OPEN, and British organizations have significantly contributed to enhancing English language skills across the country. RELO and OPEN’s programs, such as Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and the Global Online Courses (GOCs), have benefitted over 1,500 students and 189 teachers in 2024 alone. The OPEN Cubed Pakistan programme trained 326 course participants with the help of 22cfacilitators, focusing on advanced methodologies for English teaching. Similarly, the British Council has been instrumental in promoting English proficiency through programs like “English for Employability” and “Connecting Classrooms.” These initiatives aim to integrate English into professional and educational frameworks, ensuring that Pakistani professionals meet global standards.

Beyond professional development, English also enhances access to international education. Many Pakistani students secure scholarships for higher studies abroad due to their proficiency in English, particularly through programmes like the Chevening Scholarships, supported by the UK government. Furthermore, the British Council’s English language tests such as IELTS are gateways for thousands of Pakistanis seeking education and employment abroad.

English plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, opening doors to global opportunities, enhancing employability, and facilitating access to international education. However, this progress must not come at the cost of marginalizing Pakistan’s rich linguistic diversity. By adopting a collaborative approach to bilingual education and promoting linguistic inclusivity through broader policy measures, Pakistan can achieve a balance between the economic benefits of English and the preservation of its cultural heritage. Such efforts would ensure a more inclusive and sustainable future for the country.

While the economic benefits are undeniable, these developments come with consequences for local languages. The predominance of English in professional and educational settings has led to the marginalization of Indigenous languages, limiting their role in public and private domains. According to Ethnologue, Pakistan is home to 74r languages, some of which face the threat of extinction due to lack of institutional support. The focus on English inadvertently sidelines these languages, creating a gap in the preservation of cultural and linguistic heritage.

To maximize the economic benefits of English while preserving Pakistan’s linguistic diversity, a strategic and balanced approach is the need of the hour. This involves leveraging English as a tool for economic growth while ensuring the promotion and preservation of local languages.

The government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, should focus on developing and implementing bilingual education programmes. These programmes should emphasize English language proficiency to enhance global competitiveness while integrating local languages into the curriculum to preserve Pakistan’s linguistic heritage. Such initiatives can serve as models for creating an inclusive education system that values both global and local linguistic identities.

Strengthening language policies to promote local languages alongside English is essential. This includes incorporating local languages into public education and administrative frameworks to safeguard linguistic diversity. Teaching methodologies for bilingual instruction should be included in teacher training programmes, enabling educators to bridge linguistic divides effectively and support bilingual literacy. Additionally, introducing economic incentives for the use of local languages in media, public administration, and technology will help ensure their relevance in modern professional domains.

Developing bilingual learning materials catering to both English and local languages is another key step. This approach would enhance accessibility and promote literacy in both global and local languages. Public awareness campaigns should also be launched to highlight the cultural and economic importance of linguistic diversity, fostering pride in local languages and encouraging their use in community and professional settings.

