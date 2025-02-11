Breaking the chains of child exploitation

Child labour in Pakistan is a deep injustice that robs millions of children of their fundamental rights to safety, education, and healthcare. Despite international agreements and national laws aimed at eliminating this crisis, its persistence reflects deep-seated cultural, socioeconomic, and enforcement challenges. With around 12.5 million children between the ages of 5 and 14 engaged in child labour, this stark reality calls for an immediate and transformative response, one that upholds the dignity and potential of every child. The need for lasting change is both urgent and undeniable Pakistan, along with India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, has some of the highest child labour rates in the region, with 152 million children engaged in labor globally. The country has enacted key measures to combat child labour, such as the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act of 1986, the Employment of Children Act of 1991, and the Child Protection Act of 2018. To combat child labour, Pakistan has implemented National Action Plans focused on improving education, raising awareness, and strengthening enforcement. Initiatives like Child Labour Schools under Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and the National Education Policy offer financial support to low-income families, enhance school infrastructure, and improve teacher training. Pakistan has made progress in research and policy development through collaborations with organizations like ILO and UNICEF, yet weak law enforcement, inadequate monitoring, and the exploitation of legal loopholes continue to undermine efforts. The informal sector, including small workshops, agriculture, and domestic work, remains a significant challenge for effective regulation and protection of children.

Socioeconomic factors play a crucial role in perpetuating child labour. High levels of poverty and limited access to education compel families to rely on the income generated by their children. This economic necessity often outweighs the perceived benefits of education, leading to a cycle of poverty that is difficult to escape. Moreover, cultural attitudes towards child labour, often rooted in traditional practices, contribute to its normalization within communities, making it essential to engage in sustained awareness campaigns that highlight the importance of education. To effectively combat child labour in Pakistan, a comprehensive and multifaceted approach is essential. Strengthening legal frameworks is crucial, not only by enhancing existing laws but also by ensuring rigorous enforcement. Increasing penalties for violators and improving the capacity of labour inspectors will help create a more accountable system. Expanding educational opportunities is another vital aspect of this strategy. By making education more accessible, particularly for marginalized communities, the cycle of child labour can be disrupted. Initiatives aimed at improving school infrastructure, providing scholarships, and enhancing teacher training will be instrumental in encouraging families to prioritize education over work.

Addressing poverty through targeted economic development programs is also paramount. Providing financial support to vulnerable families and creating job opportunities can alleviate the economic pressures that drive children into the workforce. Moreover, community-based programs can promote skills development for adults, enabling families to achieve sustainable livelihoods without relying on child labour. Public awareness campaigns must also play a central role in changing cultural attitudes towards child labour. Engaging communities through workshops, seminars, and local media can shift perceptions, highlighting the long-term benefits of education for children and families alike. By fostering a culture that values education and child welfare, communities can begin to reject the normalization of child labour.

When comparing Pakistan’s situation to other South Asian countries, it becomes clear that progress has been made, but significant challenges remain. India, for instance, has implemented stringent laws and social programs that have successfully reduced child labour rates in various sectors. Bangladesh has focused on education and economic development, resulting in increased school attendance and financial support for families. Nepal has made strides through education and child protection initiatives, although economic challenges and natural disasters continue to pose significant hurdles. In contrast, Sri Lanka benefits from relatively lower child labour rates, attributed to higher levels of education, robust social welfare programs, and effective child protection mechanisms. Pakistan can identify effective strategies and best practices for combating child labour by examining regional examples. Collaborative efforts with neighbouring countries and international organizations can enhance Pakistan’s capacity. Addressing child labour requires the collective effort of all stakeholders, including NGOs, community leaders, parents, and the private sector, fostering partnerships for a holistic response.

Eradicating child labour is vital for securing a brighter future for Pakistan’s children. By ensuring every child’s right to education and a safe childhood, the nation fosters long-term economic growth and social justice. This commitment upholds human rights and gender equality, aligning Pakistan with global standards. While childhood once lost can never be reclaimed, a future can be built where every child thrives. Achieving this vision requires unwavering dedication to reform and community involvement. It is a moral and societal commitment to a world where every child is given the opportunity to dream, grow and succeed, a belief rooted in the understanding that the future of society is shaped by the well-being and potential of its youngest members.