South African groups reject Trump’s refugee offer, vow to stay in country

CAPE TOWN: White community organisations in South Africa have firmly rejected an offer from former US President Donald Trump to grant refugee status and resettlement to Afrikaners in the United States.

Trump’s decision, formalised through an executive order signed on February 9, halted US aid to South Africa over what his administration described as “rights violations” against the white minority population, particularly Afrikaner farmers.

The executive order accused the South African government of failing to protect Afrikaners from violence and highlighted the controversial land expropriation policy, which allows the seizure of agricultural land without compensation. The South African government, however, has strongly denied the allegations, calling Trump’s claims “misleading and baseless.”

Solidarity and AfriForum, two leading organisations representing Afrikaners, swiftly rejected Trump’s offer. Dirk Hermann, the CEO of Solidarity, which represents approximately 2 million Afrikaners, declared that his members have no intention of leaving South Africa.

“Our members work here, and they want to stay here,” Hermann said in a statement. “We are committed to building a future here. We are not going anywhere.”

Kallie Kriel, the head of AfriForum, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We do not want to move elsewhere. We will continue working toward solutions within our own country.”

The strong response from Afrikaner leaders directly counters Trump’s depiction of Afrikaners as a vulnerable group facing persecution.

The South African Foreign Ministry condemned the sanctions imposed by Trump’s executive order and dismissed allegations of systematic violence against white farmers as misinformation.

“It is ironic to portray Afrikaners as an oppressed group when white South Africans, despite making up just 7% of the population, continue to hold significant economic privilege,” a government spokesperson said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration defended the land expropriation policy as a necessary step to address the legacy of apartheid, which excluded Black South Africans from land ownership for generations.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy. The portrayal of Afrikaners as a group facing arbitrary deprivation is unfounded and dishonest,” the spokesperson added.

The refugee offer and subsequent sanctions drew criticism from local South Africans. Sithabile Ngidi, a street vendor in Johannesburg, questioned Trump’s statements, saying, “He should have come here himself to see what’s happening before talking about refugees.”

Despite claims of Afrikaner oppression, data reveals stark economic disparities in the country. According to a 2021 report by the South African Human Rights Commission, 64% of Black South Africans live in poverty, while whites remain the wealthiest demographic.

The South African government accused the Trump administration of spreading misinformation and ignoring the broader context of land reform efforts aimed at redressing past injustices.

Observers believe the US sanctions and refugee offer have further complicated already tense debates around land redistribution and economic inequality in South Africa. Nevertheless, Afrikaner groups have made it clear that they intend to remain and work for a future within their homeland.