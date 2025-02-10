PTI to opt for plan-B after Minar-e-Pakistan rally permission denied

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced an alternative strategy after being denied permission for its planned rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

According to sources, the party has devised ‘Plan B,’ focusing on widespread protests across Punjab in the event the rally location remains inaccessible, Express News reported.

PTI leadership has decided not to hold the rally at any alternate venue within Lahore.

Instead, they will organise protests in various districts of Punjab. Sources within the party revealed that instructions will be given to party members and leaders to hold demonstrations in their respective constituencies.

In Lahore, protests are set to be held at key locations, including Liberty Chowk, Azadi Chowk, and Mall Road.

PTI leaders have stated that by denying permission for the rally, the government is unintentionally making their protests more successful.

Few days ago, PTI decided to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, for which a request was submitted to the Lahore administration.

According to Express News, PTI has decided to hold a power show at Greater Iqbal Park.

The party has appointed Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza to oversee the event, and she has submitted a written request to the deputy commissioner of Lahore seeking approval for the rally.

The request outlines that PTI wishes to hold the rally at the Greater Iqbal Park ground and an NOC (No Objection Certificate) is being sought from the authorities.

The organising committee for the rally includes Aliya Hamza, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, and Ali Ijaz Butt.

PTI sources have stated that if permission is not granted, the party plans to stage a nationwide protest in response.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) chapter President Junaid Akbar had warned of a nationwide campaign against the ruling coalition, citing the government’s lack of commitment to resolving political tensions through dialogue.

Speaking to a local TV news channel, Akbar said the opposition’s willingness to negotiate was wrongly interpreted as a sign of weakness. His remarks came after PTI skipped the fourth round of talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government earlier on Tuesday, effectively stalling the negotiation process.

PTI and the ruling alliance initiated talks in December last year to lower the political temperature in the country.

However, the dialogue process derailed as PTI accused the government of failing to form judicial commissions to investigate the May 9, 2023, protests and the crackdown on PTI demonstrators in Islamabad on November 26, 2024.