PM leaves for UAE to participate in WGS tomorrow

Prime Minister approves abolition of quota for recruiting a family member of a deceased employee

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Monday (10-11 February) to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

“The Summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State/Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Sunday, said in a press statement.

This marks Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

He would be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key members of the cabinet, reflecting Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with the UAE and other global partners, it was added. Pakistani cuisine recipes

During his visit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the WGS, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

PM Shehbaz Sharif approves abolishing son quota in jobs

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif approved abolition of the son quota for recruiting a family member of an employee who passed away while in service.

PM Shehbaz approved changes to the job policy under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package, the official sources said, and added that the policy previously allowed a family member of a deceased government employee to be offered a government job.

The Prime Minister has now approved changes to this policy, effectively barring the children of deceased government employees from receiving government jobs.

This policy change is reportedly in line with a Supreme Court decision, following which the Establishment Division has issued directives to all ministries and divisions to implement the changes.

The sources confirmed that all other benefits and facilities available to civil servants under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package will remain unchanged.

The decision will not apply to the children of martyrs from law enforcement agencies or those who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism. Additionally, the decision will not affect the recruitment of heirs of civil servants who were hired before the change in policy.