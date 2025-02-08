China lodges serious representation with Panama on its withdrawal from BRI

BEIJING: Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhao Zhiyuan met with Panamanian Ambassador to China Miguel Humberto Lecaro Barcenas on Friday, lodging a serious representation over Panama’s recent announcement to cease the Memorandum of Understanding on Belt and Road cooperation.

According to the website of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao said that the Chinese side deeply regrets Panama’s recent announcement.

Zhao emphasized that under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework, China-Panama cooperation has grown rapidly across various fields, delivering tangible benefits to Panama and its people. More than 150 countries actively participate in BRI, with the results benefiting people from various countries, including Panama.

Reversing course on the BRI and disregarding the expectations of both nations does not align with Panama’s fundamental interests, Zhao said.

Zhao emphasized that China respects Panama’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, advocates for the equality of all countries regardless of size, and sticks to mutual respect, and adherence to commitments.

China firmly opposes the US’ arbitrary actions to undermine China-Panama relations and to tarnish and disrupt the cooperation in jointly building the BRI through pressure and threats, Zhao said.

The China-Panama relationship is not aimed at any third party and should not be interfered with by any third party. It is hoped that the Panamanian side will steer clear of external interference and make the right decision based on the overall situation of bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples, the assistant minister said.

Lecaro said that Panama values its relationship with China and will report the situation to its government.