PM inaugurates newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium amid fanfare, dazzling fireworks

Evening feature performances by Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, Aima Baig, a drum show, and fireworks

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif jokingly stated that “Shehbaz Speed” was a thing of the past, and now he spoke about “Mohsin Speed” while officially inaugurating the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The development marks a new era in the iconic venue’s 65-year history, days before the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to commence later this month.

Speaking to a large crowd, PM Shehbaz expressed immense joy over the successful and remarkable renovation of Gaddafi Stadium, acknowledging the efforts of the entire team involved, including the contractors and workers, under the supervision of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“Of course full credit to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who made this possible”, the premier added.

He also credited Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for providing invaluable support in the renovation process, thanking both him and the Punjab government for their contributions.

The PM extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team’s outstanding players, commending their exceptional performances in recent months, which have won the hearts of the entire nation.

He mentioned that the whole country is eagerly awaiting their victory in the upcoming Champions Trophy. He added that by winning the Champions Trophy and defeating our neighbour (India), the team would not only become heroes to the entire nation but also win the hearts of 240 million people.

He further expressed his best wishes and prayers for their success, stating that the nation looks forward to the day they defeat India.

The opening ceremony was an unforgettable experience, with a vibrant mix of music, dance, and fireworks. Fans allowed free entry, with the stadium gates opening at 5:30pm, except for the Imran Khan enclosure, which is reserved for special guests.

The evening featured performances by renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig, followed by a spectacular drum performance and a dazzling fireworks display. A stunning light show further elevated the grandeur of the event.

Earlier in the day, Naqvi visited the stadium to assess the final arrangements for the opening ceremony. He commended the entire team for their hard work in completing the renovation in record time.

The newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium now boasts brighter LED lights, two large scoreboards, and imported seating across all enclosures, enhancing the viewing experience for spectators. In addition, around 10,000 new seats have been added, increasing the venue’s capacity.

The upgrades also include newly built hospitality boxes and improved facilities for players and fans, ensuring a world-class experience for everyone.

The successful completion of the stadium’s transformation in time for the Champions Trophy was no small feat, but under Naqvi’s leadership, the PCB delivered the project in just 117 days.

“We have upgraded our venues to meet international standards, and we take pride in offering cricket fans the best possible experience,” said Naqvi. “This transformation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.”

Naqvi also expressed his gratitude to the workers, contractors, and authorities involved in the project, including the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and NESPAK. He emphasized that the PCB is committed to making Pakistan a premier destination for international cricket.

Gaddafi Stadium will kick off its post-renovation journey with the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series on February 8, where New Zealand will face off in what promises to be an exciting encounter

The stadium will also host four ICC Champions Trophy matches, including the second semi-final.