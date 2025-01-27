King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player’ amid cancer recovery

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is still King Charles “key player” despite her cancer journey as she has a unique ability to “captivate even when she is horribly ill,” an expert revealed.

According to royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, Kate Middleton was able to overshadow the entire Royal family with her few appearances throughout last year even though she was battling cancer.

Like it or not, Kate remains the shiniest jewel in the Windsors’ crown,” Dunlop said, as per Royal Observer. “Last year’s highlights were all hers: Trooping, Wimbledon, Armistice, Christmas at the Abbey. It is a lot of pressure for one woman.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Martin Daubney talked of Kate’s emotional video which she posted last year to reveal the completion of her preventative chemotherapy.

“I was moved to tears, and I’m close to tears again now,” GB News presenter said of the video. “It is still as powerful today as the day it came out.”

“What it taught us about the royal family, and what it taught all of us, is that the small things are so important,” he added.

Daubney continued: “Playing cards with the children, hugging your children, running your hand through grass, just being around your loved ones and not taking life for granted. And as we approach Christmas, those messages are as pertinent as ever, aren’t they?

“What was also so special about it was the way that the public was invited into this painful journey, this discovery, and the empathy with everybody else, any other ordinary citizen who’d been through a similar testing circumstance.”