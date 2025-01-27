Kim Kardashian Throws Lavish Cowgirl-Themed Party For Daughter Chicago’s 7th Birthday

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops to celebrate her daughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with an extravagant cowgirl-themed party. On Sunday, Jan. 26, the 44-year-old SKIMS founder shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram Stories, showcasing the detailed setup and special moments from the day.

Chicago dressed for the occasion in a white tassel shirt, matching cowboy hat, and beige-and-white tasseled pants, with her outfit personalized on the back with “Chicago West” written in diamante and fringe. The theme carried over to her siblings and cousins, with 5-year-old brother Psalm rocking a checked shirt and leather waistcoat, and cousin Tatum, 2, dressed in double denim. Kim herself sported a bold all-black leather look, complete with a cowboy hat, unbuttoned shirt, and chaps over jeans.

The party featured an array of western-inspired decorations, including a pink gingham-covered table with cowboy boots as centerpieces, hay bales for seating, and pastel balloons. Chicago’s cake stood out as a centerpiece, decorated with a pink-and-white cowboy boot, a western belt, and “Chi” written in pink rope.

Sister Khloé Kardashian also shared highlights from the bash, including videos of her daughter True, 6, dancing alongside Chicago and cousin Tatum on a pink-and-white dance floor next to a personalized stage adorned with cow and horse figurines. Later, Khloé captured the moment Chicago blew out her candles, cheering her on with a loud “Yeehaw!”

The festivities included a giant pink cowboy boot piñata, with Chicago’s niece Dream, 8, and True taking turns trying to break it open as their proud aunt Khloé cheered them on.

Chicago’s birthday celebrations come after Kim shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her daughter on Jan. 15. “My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!” Kim wrote alongside a carousel of photos. “You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi 💘.”

Chicago is one of Kim’s four children with ex-husband Kanye