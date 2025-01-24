Princess Kate Middleton Faces Latest Major Health Issue Due To Cancer Treatment

Princess Kate recently shared the uplifting news of being in remission from cancer, bringing relief and joy to royal watchers around the world. The 43-year-old Princess of Wales has been gradually returning to her royal duties and was recently spotted attending an optician appointment in central London, signaling a return to normal life.

While Kate has never been seen wearing glasses or mentioned using contact lenses, her visit to the optician may be related to a lesser-known side effect of cancer treatment. According to Cancer Research UK, certain chemotherapy, targeted cancer drugs, and immunotherapies can impact vision by causing cataracts, optic nerve damage, or changes in eye pressure. Symptoms may include blurred or dulled vision, misty sight, or even halos around lights.

Having undergone chemotherapy, it’s possible the Princess is addressing these potential side effects to maintain her overall health. Her open nature about her cancer journey has been a source of reassurance to others battling the disease. When announcing her recovery, she acknowledged the challenges of adjusting to life post-diagnosis, stating, “It takes time to adjust to a new normal.”

Kate isn’t the only royal to share their experience with the side effects of cancer treatment. Her father-in-law, King Charles, opened up about losing his sense of taste during chemotherapy while speaking with an army veteran in Wiltshire last May. Similarly, Duchess Sarah Ferguson shared her battle with lymphedema after breast cancer treatment, encouraging others to seek lymphatic drainage massages to alleviate symptoms.

As Princess Kate continues her recovery and gradual return to public life, her journey highlights the importance of addressing the long-term impacts of cancer treatment while offering hope and inspiration to others facing similar challenges.