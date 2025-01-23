PTI strongly condemns ‘relentless, smear’ campaign against Bushra Bibi

Vows all tactics aim at driving a wedge in Khan’s family doomed to fail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram vehemently denounced the smear and relentless campaign against Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, vowing that notorious elements hell-bent on hurting Khan and his mission would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

PTI CIS, in a statement on Wednesday, lashed out at the wicked elements for their continued attacks on the PTI founding chairman’s family, categorically stating that ‘enough is enough’ since their nonsensical social media activities and venomous propaganda against Khan’s family had deeply hurt Pakistani sentiments.

He termed the shameful attack on Bushra Bibi as reprehensible and condemnable, adding that such baseless and hurtful accusations would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Waqas stated that the vicious campaign targeting Imran Khan’s family, particularly his wife, Bushra Bibi, who has no involvement in politics, seemed a deliberate attempt to create divisions within Khan’s family.

PTI CIS stated that stated that certain individuals, claiming to be loyal and faithful, were prioritizing the unjust and unfair targeting of Imran Khan’s wife over advocating for his release from unlawful detention in an apparent and deliberate attempt to inflict mental distress on Khan.

He emphasized that individuals with duplicity could not be considered as loyal to Khan, particularly when they refused to heed their leader’s words and persisted in targeting his spouse unjustly.

He asserted that hate-mongers would not succeed in their nefarious schemes come what may. Waqas stressed that individuals spreading baseless propaganda appear to be motivated by ulterior motives. However, Waqas made it clear that a handful of nefarious elements driven by hidden agendas could neither harm Khan’s family nor hurt the party’s cause of creating a welfare state modeled after the state of Madina.

PTI CIS went on to say that the notorious elements, who were hell-bent on targeting Imran Khan’s wife, who stood with him like a rock, would not succeed in their malicious plan.

PTI CIS warned that the party and the nation would no longer tolerate vicious attacks on Bushra Bibi, emphasizing that below-the-belt tactics would be met with a strong response. He vowed that anyone attempting to drive a wedge within Imran Khan’s family would face humiliation and embarrassment.