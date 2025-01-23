PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan’s political, moral, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris

Highlights initiative aims at providing quality education to talented students from underdeveloped regions

BHIMBER/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s political, moral, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris, saying the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain.

“Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir’s dedication to supporting the Kashmiri cause”, PM Shehbaz Sharif said at the groundbreaking of first Daanish School of Science and Technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday.

The inauguration marked a significant step in expanding educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

Speaking at the ceremony in Bhimber on Wednesday, the premier highlighted the initiative’s aim to provide quality education to talented students from underdeveloped regions, a vision initiated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Thousands of students have graduated from Daanish Schools and are now contributing to various fields,” said PM Shehbaz, adding that the schools offer free books, meals, and boarding facilities.

The PM announced plans to establish more Daanish Schools in AJK, including Neelum, and extend the initiative to Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He directed the authorities to complete the construction and operationalise the school within a year.

The PM also lauded his government’s economic measures, citing reduced inflation and policy rates, increased exports, and foreign remittances. “We have averted default and are on track to complete the IMF programme,” he stated.

AJK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq praised the initiative, calling it a “game-changer” for the region. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam confirmed the establishment of four Daanish Schools in AJK, furthering access to modern education.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, AJK legislators, and Hurriyat leaders, underscoring the government’s focus on advancing education as a cornerstone of national progress.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure a transparent and merit-based selection of the students to be sent to China for modern training in the agriculture sector.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on the subject, also directed the formation of a committee to address the grievances of the students not meeting the standard during the scrutiny.

Calling China a time-tested friend of Pakistan and lauding its development in the agriculture sector, he told the participants that during his China visit, he had requested the Chinese leadership for the modern training of Pakistani students in the agriculture sector.

He said that the Government of Pakistan would bear the expenses of the students’ training and the first batch would soon leave for China. A 10% quota has been allocated for Balochistan among the students to be selected for the training, he added.