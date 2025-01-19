NATIONAL

Dar directs efficient, timely assistance to Pakistani victims of Moroccan boat tragedy

Team comprising FIA, IB and foreign ministry officials leave for Rabat to assess situation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed the foreign and interior ministries to ensure the provision of efficient and timely assistance to the Pakistani victims of the Moroccan boat tragedy.

The Atlantic Ocean migrant boat tragedy occurred in the waters between Mauritania and Morocco earlier this month.

As per reports, 44 out of a total of 65 Pakistani immigrants on board the ship either drowned or died after alleged torture, while 10 bodies have been recovered. At least 19 others survived, according to media reports.

The survivors and the bodies are currently in Dakhla, a small town near the coast of Morocco.

FM Dar reviewed the incident in detail while chairing a meeting on Saturday on issues relating to third-country relocations of Afghan nationals. He also issued instructions regarding coordination of the government’s response to the incident.

The secretaries of the foreign and interior ministries and other officials attended the meeting.

On the hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to send an official team to Morocco. The team comprising Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) Additional Director General (north) Muneer Maarth, Additional Secretary Interior Salman Chaudhry and representatives from the foreign ministry and Intelligence Bureau.

According to mandate of the team, the officials would visit the Moroccan capital of Rabat and Dakhla, where they would assess the situation and compile a detailed report, which would be submitted to the prime minister.

Meanwhile, FIA registered three cases against suspects involved in sending the intending immigrants abroad illegally. The cases were lodged against the human traffickers of Gujrat and Sialkot districts with FIA crime circles in Gujranwala and Gujrat.

The victims also belonged to the Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin districts.

Staff Report
IMF revises Pakistan’s GDP growth outlook for 2025 to 3%

