Entertainment

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton delightful health announcement

By News Desk

King Charles’ reaction to Princess Kate’s delightful announcement about her health came into the spotlight.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to The Royal Marsden on Tuesday, the hospital which wholeheartedly looked after her during her cancer treatment.

The future Queen issued a personal statement after her first public appearance in 2025, confirming that she is in remission from cancer.

In a heartfelt message, Kate Middleton wrote, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery.”

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.”

Now, Radar Online revealed that the King, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, is “naturally overjoyed at Kate beating cancer for several reasons.”

The source shared, “But on a pragmatic level, he says the monarchy is now in rude health and in safe hands for another generation.”

Previous article
Taylor Swift speaks out on California wildfires, asks fans to contribute to relief
Next article
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face backlash over wildfire visit, Meta criticism
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kurram convoy ambush claims 10 lives, including security personnel

KURRAM: The death toll from Thursday’s attack on a supply convoy traveling to Parachinar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district has now reached 10, according...

Pakistan makes history with launch of indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite

Netanyahu confirms breakthrough deal for return of hostages held in Gaza

Chinese premier urges redoubled efforts to build clean government, fight corruption

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.