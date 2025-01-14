Landmark Punjab cabinet meeting greenlights 91 agenda points

LAHORE: The 22nd meeting of the provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Tuesday addressed a record 91 agenda points, marking significant legislative and administrative advancements in the province.

Among the key decisions, the Punjab Hindu Marriage Act, Registration Rules 2024, was approved, marking a first in the province. The Chief Minister directed emergency measures to boost cotton production and ordered steps to mitigate the reduction in sugarcane production due to climate change.

The cabinet also approved a province-wide vehicle registration campaign, a speed limit of 60 km/h for motorcycles, and an inspection and certification requirement for motorcycles after 12 months. The “Punjab Easy Business Finance” scheme and the CM Punjab Easy Business Card were launched to facilitate startups and small businesses, offering interest-free loans up to Rs30 million and free land for businesses.

A comprehensive electric vehicles policy and the establishment of charging stations across Punjab were approved. The cabinet rejected a proposal to rename Gaddafi Stadium and celebrated the successful launch of the Honahar Scholarship, with directives to increase the number of laptops for students.

The Kisan Card initiative was expanded, benefiting farmers with increased cash limits and access to green tractors. The Punjab Chief Minister Special Initiative for Dialysis Program received additional funding, and a special court for property-related matters of Overseas Pakistanis was approved.

Other notable approvals included the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Act 2024, an increase in financial assistance for indigent journalists, and recruitment in special education and forestry services. These initiatives aim to drive economic growth, support agriculture, enhance healthcare, and promote education in Punjab.