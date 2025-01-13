PTI rejects deal rumours in wake of £190m case verdict postponement

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Monday dismissed speculation that the delay in the verdict for party founder Imran Khan was due to a deal.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar clarified that the decision had been postponed by the judge at his own discretion, not due to any negotiations or political agreement, Express News reported.

“We were waiting here today at Adiala, but the court staff informed us that the decision would now be announced on January 17,” Barrister Gohar said.

He added that the attitude of the trial courts has been inappropriate and that the cases against Imran Khan were fabricated to apply pressure on the PTI founder.

Barrister Gohar further stated that any rumours of a deal were unfounded.

He noted that PTI’s legal team had heard reports of negotiations set for January 15, but insisted these were unrelated to the ongoing case.

“There is no connection between the negotiations and a deal,” he emphasised.

Salman Akram Raja, another senior PTI lawyer, echoed Barrister Gohar’s statement, clarifying that the delay was not part of a political bargain.

He stressed that the negotiations being discussed in the media should not be seen as part of any agreement regarding the case.

Barrister Gohar also pointed out that since Imran Khan is currently in jail, it is the responsibility of the jail authorities to bring him to court for hearings.

He expressed a lack of trust in the trial courts, but said PTI would continue to seek justice through higher courts.

“We have no expectations from these courts, but we do hope for fairness in higher courts, and we will take this case to them,” he concluded.

Moreover, Omar Ayub called the Al-Qadir case “a farce,” alleging it lacked merit. “The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK repatriated £190 million, which was deposited in Pakistan’s treasury following the Supreme Court’s directives.

Neither Imran Khan nor Bushra Bibi gained any personal benefit from this transaction,” he said.

Ayub defended the Al-Qadir University, saying it was established to teach the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and promote Islamic values. He also criticised political opponents Faisal Vawda and Khawaja Asif for their comments on the case, labelling them “premature and baseless.”

Shibli Faraz accused the authorities of deliberately delaying the Al-Qadir case verdict. “Imran Khan is in jail; it’s the authorities’ responsibility to ensure his presence in court,” he said.

Faraz described the university as a reflection of Khan’s vision for an Islamic welfare state. “Those who falsely accuse him will be held accountable in this world and the hereafter,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, accountability court in Rawalpindi postponed the announcement of its verdict for the third time in the £190 million case involving former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana said that the verdict had been deferred due to the absence of the accused and their legal representatives, Express News reported.

He stated that although he arrived at the court at 8:30 am and issued two summons for Imran Khan to appear, both Khan and Bushra Bibi failed to show up.

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecution team, along with the media and court staff, were present in the courtroom, but no one from the defence was in attendance.

As a result of the absence of both the accused and their lawyers, the judge decided to delay the verdict. The verdict will now be announced on January 17.

Initially, the verdict was set for December 23, 2024, but the court delayed it and rescheduled it for January 6. The new date for the decision is now set for January 13. The trial of the £190 million reference was completed within a year. This is the only case involving Imran Khan that has taken one year to conclude.

On November 13, 2023, NAB (National Accountability Bureau) arrested Imran Khan. The court formally indicted Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on February 27, 2024. During the trial, statements from a total of 35 witnesses were recorded in the reference.