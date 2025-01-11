Punjab Police pays homage to martyrs of GPO Chowk blast

LAHORE: On the 17th anniversary of the GPO Chowk incident, Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the police martyrs, saluting brave constables who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He further mentioned that on this very day in 2008, 16 officers and personnel of Punjab Police sacrificed their precious lives. Among the martyrs of the GPO Chowk tragedy were two ASIs and 14 other personnel. The IGP said that the memory of the martyrs of the GPO Chowk tragedy will always remain fresh in our hearts, and every officer of Lahore Police serves as a frontline force for the protection of the country and nation.

He added that the courageous officers and personnel who embraced martyrdom are a valuable asset of Lahore Police.

Strict Enforcement of Kite Flying Prohibition Act across Punjab

Meanwhile, IG Police Dr Usman Anwar directed all RPOs and DPOs to ensure strict implementation of the Kite Flying Prohibition Act across the province. He instructed that a crackdown on kite flyers, kite sellers, and manufacturers should be intensified.

He emphasized that no permission would be granted for this life-threatening activity, and a zero-tolerance approach should be adopted against those involved in the deadly business.

Additionally, he ordered that individuals involved in the online trade of metallic strings and kites should also be brought under legal action.