PML-N ‘placates angry’ PPP as latter assures continued support

ISLAMABAD: The high-level talks between the two ruling coalition partners – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP on Tuesday yielded as the latter has assured continued cooperation with the ruling coalition.

The talks helped eased the initial tensions between the two partners and facilitated better communication, prompting the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to reverse its decision on opposing the government at the federal and provincial levels.

According to insiders in both the ruling parties, the high-level talks took place between the PML-N and PPP, with a key meeting held between PPP leadership and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The meeting took place at the President House and was attended by PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, as well as PML-N’s Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar.

Sources confirmed that the discussions focused on ongoing negotiations between the two parties, with PPP’s concerns and demands being addressed. One of the key topics was the Punjab power-sharing formula.

Dar assured the PPP leadership that their concerns would be addressed and acknowledged that the power-sharing arrangement in Punjab was a significant barrier to the success of the negotiations.

He further stated that the ruling coalition was ready to move forward together on all issues, indicating a willingness to address any remaining gaps in the discussions. Following Dar’s assurances, Bilawal indicated that PPP would continue its support for the government and maintain full cooperation.