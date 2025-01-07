Kate Beckinsale Clears Air on Matt Rife Reunion at 2025 Golden Globes

Kate Beckinsale and her ex-boyfriend Matt Rife reunited briefly at a 2025 Golden Globes afterparty, but their interaction was limited to a lighthearted chat. The Underworld star, 51, and comedian Rife, 29, sparked rumors after being spotted at Netflix’s party at Spago in Beverly Hills, but Beckinsale’s representative quickly dismissed any romantic speculation.

“They are friendly exes having fun conversations and laughing,” her rep told Us Weekly, firmly denying claims that the two were seen kissing. Beckinsale later attended a separate party at Chateau Marmont, where she posed with Paris Jackson and actor Harry Goodwins.

Beckinsale and Rife dated for a year after meeting in 2017, but their relationship ended on a complicated note. Following their split, Beckinsale moved on to a high-profile romance with Pete Davidson in 2019, prompting Rife to offer Davidson cautionary advice that he later admitted he regretted.

In 2023, Rife publicly apologized for his past comments about Beckinsale and Davidson, calling himself a “petty a–hole” for making statements about their compatibility. Speaking to Elle, he reflected on his initial reaction, explaining he wanted to ensure they were careful with their emotions based on his own experience with Beckinsale.

Prior to her relationships with Rife and Davidson, Beckinsale was married to director Len Wiseman, whom she divorced in 2019 after a 15-year marriage. She also shares a daughter, Lily Mo, 25, with actor Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003.

While their brief interaction at the Golden Globes reignited public interest, Beckinsale and Rife’s reunion appears to have been nothing more than a friendly exchange, dispelling any rumors of rekindled romance.