Watch As Demi Moore Brutally Snubs Kylie Jenner At Golden Globes

A brief interaction between Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globes has gone viral, with social media users speculating whether Moore, 62, snubbed Jenner, 27.

In the clip, Moore approached Elle Fanning at her table after winning her first Golden Globe for The Substance. Seated next to Fanning, Jenner congratulated Moore, who acknowledged her briefly before resuming her conversation with Fanning. Moore later spoke to Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, without further engaging Jenner.

Jenner appeared to turn away and pull out her phone during the exchange, which some users called “awkward” and “cold.” Others defended Moore, suggesting she was focused on interacting with fellow actors.

Moore dazzled in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown during the ceremony, where she delivered an emotional acceptance speech, reflecting on past doubts about her career and crediting The Substance for reigniting her passion.

Jenner, who channeled Moore’s Striptease character for Halloween in 2024—a post Moore praised—skipped the red carpet but supported Chalamet during the ceremony.

While reactions remain divided, neither Moore nor Jenner has commented on the exchange.