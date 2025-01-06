Tribes, tears and tensions

The region of Parachinar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), plagued by sectarian violence and tribal conflicts, has been the subject of much debate in Pakistan. Despite being a usual subject in the country’s news cycle, a sustainable solution to the long-standing crisis has remained elusive.

As the recent spate of confrontation broke out between the rival tribes, the situation of peace and people’s access to basic commodities became deplorable.

These conflagrations had a knee-jerk effect on the lives of common folks. The dearth of medical and food supplies was acute, and the region’s connectivity with the rest of the country was badly affected. The victims included everyone from the children to the elderly. Practically speaking, Parachinar became the Gaza of Pakistan.

Tribal conflicts have been deep-seated in the region, but there has been hardly any effort to find a sound and sustainable solution. The Punjab government’s action to provide medicines to the affected people in Parachinar is commendable, but the federal and KP governments seem to be in a state of hibernation regarding Parachinar.

The crisis in the region calls for a swift resolution. The need for the elimination of disruptive elements is dire. All political stakeholders ought to devise an effective policy to call an end to the people’s sufferings in a sustainable manner.

While the provision of medicine and other commodities should be ensured immediately, the situation does demand a permanent solution to tribal clashes.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ

CHINIOT