Lost childhoods

In August 2023, Pakistan submitted its consolidated sixth and seventh periodic reports, which were due in 2016 and 2021, respectively, to the relevant committee of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

In its last review of the situation in Pakistan, the committee had observed that sufficient steps had not been taken by the government to fulfil its previous recommendations with respect to legislation on child protection.

Over the last decade, Pakistan has tried hard to make things happen on the ground, but there are some areas that require due attention. For instance, each province and administrative territory has set its own age of marriage and involvement in labour.

Moreover, in some child protection areas, model legislation has been enacted by only a few provinces or administrative territories, leading to lopsided practices.

Pakistan certainly needs to do more. There should be uniform legislation on child protection thematic areas across the country.

Also, exclusive legislation on child protection thematic areas should be given an over-riding effect over all other laws. The federal, provincial and territorial governments must allocate sufficient resources for the full implementation of child protection laws in the country.

WAJAHAT ALI MALIK

ISLAMABAD