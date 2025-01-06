Wang Yi reaffirms unwavering tradition of Chinese FMs starting year with Africa trip

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday reaffirmed the fine tradition for Chinese foreign ministers to start their year-round overseas visits with a trip to Africa.

This practice has been consistent for 35 years and has never changed or wavered, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during a meeting with Namibia’s President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek, capital of the Southern African country.

“We hope that by upholding the tradition, we can show the world that no matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will always be the most credible friend of our brothers and sisters in Africa, the most reliable partner in the pursuit of development and revitalization of African countries, and the strongest backing for Africa in the international arena,” Wang said.

Strengthening unity and cooperation between China and Africa and jointly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries are in line with historical justice, the trend of the times and the common aspiration of the combined 2.8 billion people of China and Africa, he said.

Wang arrived in Windhoek on Monday, kicking off a week-long Africa tour that will also take him to the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria.