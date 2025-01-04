Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Whopping Divorce Settlement Amount Revealed

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finalized their divorce after an eight-year legal battle, with Jolie securing an $80 million settlement. While the former couple has concluded their marriage, unresolved disputes remain over their French estate, Château Miraval.

The duo, who share six children, met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 and married in 2014. Their divorce, filed in 2016, included a prenuptial agreement outlining the division of assets.

Jolie’s financial gain from the settlement includes $11.5 million from the sale of a Winston Churchill painting gifted by Pitt and $64 million from selling her stake in Château Miraval. Despite Pitt’s estimated $400 million net worth, he had loaned Jolie $8 million in 2017 to purchase a Los Angeles home for her and their children. Reports suggest she intends to repay the loan by January.

At 49, Jolie is shifting her focus to her career, including her arts and fashion venture, Atelier Jolie. Meanwhile, tensions linger over the future of Château Miraval, which Pitt, 61, reportedly wishes to preserve as a legacy for their children.

The settlement marks the conclusion of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile divorce cases, allowing both stars to move forward while continuing to co-parent their six children.