Nicole Kidman Plans To Share Her Iconic Past With Daughters: “It’s A One Way Exchange”

Nicole Kidman has revealed her plans to preserve her stunning red carpet wardrobe for her daughters, calling the outfits “museum pieces.” The Babygirl actress, 57, shared the sentimental gesture during an interview with W Magazine for their Best Performances issue.

“I’ve saved all the red carpet dresses. I have them all beautifully boxed,” Kidman said, referring to the iconic looks she’s worn throughout her career. She added that her daughters Faith, 14, and Sunday, 16, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, often explore her wardrobe. “They raid my wardrobe all the time. I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s mine is yours,’ but I don’t raid their closet,” she joked.

In addition to Faith and Sunday, Kidman is also mom to Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The actress has shared sweet moments with her children publicly, including a rare appearance with Faith at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in December.

At the event, Kidman posed with Faith, who donned a chic black-and-white jacket and matching skirt. The pair shared a tender moment, smiling warmly at each other in photos.

Sunday, meanwhile, made her runway debut in October at the spring/summer 2025 Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week. The teen’s interview with Vogue after the show went viral, with fans noting her unique accent, a mix of Southern twang and Aussie inflection.

Addressing the buzz around his daughter’s voice, Urban told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s just our daughter,” sharing a proud smile.

Kidman’s dedication to preserving her red carpet legacy underscores her bond with her daughters, offering them a glamorous keepsake of her illustrious career while celebrating their individuality and shared moments as a family.