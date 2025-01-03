Azma calls for review of mercy granted to May 9 convicts

Govt brought down inflation to 4.1pc while Punjab govt will spend Rs10b on free solar systems scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Friday called for a review of the relief provided to May 9 convicts by the military courts of appeal.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Azma Bokhari said that in case May 9 rioters again indulge in creating unrest in the country they deserve no concession.

She further warned that incidents like May 9 are likely to be happened again if rioters will get any relief.

Azma said that Chief Minister House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a shelter for May 9 accused.

The Punjab Information Minister said that the PML-N-led government had brought down the inflation which is now hovering at 4.1 percent, adding that the Punjab government will distribute free solar systems among consumers using only 200 electricity units.

She revealed that the Punjab government will spend Rs10 billion on solar system scheme and around 100,000 solar systems will be distributed to the public.

She mentioned that the Punjab CM launches a new program every week, and things are being provided without copying other provinces. The Punjab government is also moving towards solarizing 8,000 electricity-operated tube wells, for which a budget of 2.5 billion rupees has been allocated.

Furthermore, she highlighted that excellent progress is being made in shrimp farming. In Muzaffargarh, a 100-acre farm has been established, and it is capable of producing shrimp twice a year. They have already produced 120 metric tons of shrimp and exported it to various countries.

She claimed that a large department has been established to control the prices of essential items in Punjab. “In Punjab, any increase in the prices of food items is unacceptable,” she added.