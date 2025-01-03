Afghan trafficker arrested in Abbottabad in connection with Libya boat tragedy

ABBOTTABAD: An Afghan human trafficker, involved in smuggling citizens to Europe via Libya, has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Abbottabad.

Afser Khan, identified as the brother of infamous trafficker Qari Jan Muhammad, was apprehended during an intelligence-based operation in Haripur. According to the FIA, evidence found on Khan’s mobile phone links him to human trafficking activities, including connections to victims and other agents.

The FIA has initiated a broader investigation into Khan’s trafficking network and is conducting further raids to capture additional suspects. Authorities emphasized that efforts to address the recent boat tragedy off the coast of Greece are ongoing, with a focus on cracking down on human traffickers.

Following the Greece and Libya boat tragedies that claimed the lives of several Pakistanis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to dismantle human trafficking rings. As a result, the number of arrests in connection with the 2023 Libya boat incident has now reached 144.

Recent investigations revealed that many of the victims traveled on regular visit visas through airports in Pakistan before being smuggled to Libya via Dubai and Iran. There, they were taken by traffickers across the Mediterranean to Europe.

The FIA also uncovered the involvement of immigration officers in the illegal activities, leading to the arrest of two officers, including the shift in-charge at Faisalabad airport. A total of 31 FIA personnel are now under investigation for their alleged role in the trafficking network.

The FIA’s crackdown continues, with additional arrests and measures to block the accounts and identities of traffickers. Red notices have been issued for 20 foreign agents involved in the smuggling operation, and international efforts are underway to apprehend them with the help of Interpol.