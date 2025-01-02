Traffic resumes in Karachi after MWM sit-ins end following Kurram peace deal

KARACHI: Traffic flow in Karachi has been fully restored following the conclusion of sit-ins by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) across the city.

MWM Chief Raja Nasir Abbas officially announced the end of the nationwide sit-ins after the peace agreement was reached at the Kurram Jirga.

He appealed to protesters to return to their homes peacefully after concluding their demonstrations in solidarity with the people of Kurram.

As a result, major roads in Karachi have been reopened, and traffic has resumed. According to traffic police, Numaish Chowrangi and Abul Hassan Isphahani Road are now clear for regular traffic.

Similarly, routes from Kamran Chowrangi to the Meteorological Office (Mosmiyat Chowrangi), Water Pump to Ancholi, and Sohrab Goth to Water Pump are now accessible.

Authorities confirmed that normal traffic operations have resumed across all major routes that had been affected by the protests.

MWM had previously organized sit-ins across Pakistan, including in Islamabad and Karachi, to protest against violence in Kurram.

At a press conference in Karachi, MWM Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas stated that the decision to end the protests came after successful negotiations between the Kurram tribes, culminating in a peace deal at Kohat’s Grand Jirga.

Abbas emphasized that while the protests would end peacefully, the terms of the peace deal must be promptly implemented.

This development follows the successful conclusion of a three-week-long Grand Jirga aimed at addressing the unrest in Kurram. Both parties signed an agreement, confirmed Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan.