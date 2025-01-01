Jennifer Garner Shares Marriage Milestone Following Ex Ben Affleck’s Divorce To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram Tuesday to celebrate her parents, William and Patricia Garner, on their 60th wedding anniversary. The 52-year-old actress shared a heartfelt tribute, posting a photo of their marriage certificate and thanking them for their enduring love.

“Thank you mom and dad, for getting married sixty years ago today,” Garner captioned the image, offering a glimpse into her family’s cherished milestone. Known for her warmth and optimism, Garner remains close to her parents and her three children, whom she co-parents amicably with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Garner’s own romantic journey has seen its ups and downs. Her first marriage to Scandal actor Scott Foley ended in 2003 after nearly three years, with Garner citing Hollywood’s challenges as a factor in their split. She later married Ben Affleck in 2005, with whom she shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The couple announced their separation in 2015, just shy of their tenth wedding anniversary, maintaining a commitment to co-parenting and friendship.

Affleck’s 2024 split from Jennifer Lopez sparked speculation about a potential reconciliation with Garner after the two were spotted spending time together. However, Garner has been happily dating businessman John Miller since 2018, keeping their relationship largely private.

Reflecting on marriage, Garner shared her thoughts in a 2021 People interview, stating, “I don’t know that marriage would need to be a part [of my future]. I don’t think I’ll be single forever, but this is not the time.” While she has not publicly revisited the topic, her admiration for her parents’ long-lasting marriage suggests she holds traditional relationships in high regard.

As Garner celebrates her parents’ milestone, she continues to focus on family, career, and her own happiness, proving that love and resilience come in many forms.