Navigating Pakistan’s SDGs localisation strategy

By: Ezba Wilayat Khan

This timeless adage encapsulates the core idea of sustainable development, particularly for developing countries like Pakistan, as the success of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) hinges on effective implementation at the grassroots level.

As the first country to formally adopt the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) nationally in 2015, Pakistan has shown a commendable devotion to achieve these goals. In this context, Pakistan established a dedicated SDGs section in the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MPDSI), and Service Delivery Units at federal and provincial levels for the national implementation and tracking of SDGs. Furthermore, the country has prioritised SDGs under three diverse and related categories to accelerate progress. However, the nation ranked 137 th out of 167 countries on the SDGs Index 2024, indicating a substantial gap between policy and practice.

The primary issue is that the SDGs initiatives have been designed at the higher levels of the governmental ladder without engaging local governments and other key stakeholders. This has created a disconnect between the top-down strategy and local action.

In pursuit of that, the Global Taskforce of Local and Regional Governments (GTLRG provides a comprehensive roadmap for localising SDGs, emphasising that local governments are fundamental to converting global goals into more specific, localised deliverables. The roadmap is divided into five crucial phases which include Awareness-Raising, Advocacy, Implementation, Monitoring, and Where Do We Go from Here? Each one is a building block in empowering local governments, communities, and stakeholders to take ownership of the SDGs and thus ensure that global targets are delivered at the local level.

In a more interconnected and sustainable future, local governments are on the front lines, bridging the gap between national objectives and local realities. The process begins with raising awareness and instilling knowledge among people at grassroots level, local administrations and civil society organisations (CSOs) regarding SDGs and how they align with their needs. There is a need for appropriate communication approaches that are adapted to the communities with diverse languages, cultures and infrastructure. For this purpose, mobile applications or SMS services in local dialects can be useful for targeting regions with low literacy rate.

Advocacy is equally important as it aims to promote the inclusion of local perspectives in national SDG frameworks in a way that addresses regional differences. Successful implementation depends on integrating local priorities into the development of national strategies and institutional frameworks. This also includes promoting synergies between local governments, international and domestic non-governmental organisations (NGOs), business community and the people, for the optimal use of available resources. Local monitoring and evaluation mechanisms are equally crucial for accountability and evidence-driven change.

Lastly, any future plans should encompass the idea of continuously strengthening the capacity of local and national partners to join forces. This will not only the achievement of SDGs but also their integration into the local development.

Pakistan can learn from the best practices of other developing countries like Rwanda, which ranks 90th on the 2024 SDGs Index. Rwanda has effectively adopted a bottom-up governance approach that involves local communities in the SDGs agenda. This approach has also been successfully implemented by other South Asian nations including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which ranked 107th and 93rd, respectively, on the SDGs index.

Localisation of the SDGs in Pakistan presents an avenue to address the country’s socio-economic challenges and regional imbalances. Within Pakistan’s decentralised governance framework, there is a potential to tailor SDG efforts to the specific needs of provincial and local areas. However, several factors will govern the success of localisation. First, local entities should be adequately equipped with financial support and technical capacity to implement SDG-related programs effectively. Secondly, the federal government must ensure that concerned local entities have administrative autonomy to formulate and execute programs. In addition, comprehensive data collection systems need to be developed at the local level to monitor progress and assess outcomes clearly.

In conclusion, this is a transformative opportunity for localising the SDGs in Pakistan-strengthening governance, improving local institutions, and creating a more inclusive society. However, enduring progress depends on the collective efforts at national, provincial, and local governments, civil society, and the private sector. By investing in local governance, promoting partnerships, and enforcing effective monitoring systems, Pakistan can realise the SDGs goals to ensure equitable future for all by 2030.

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Lahore. She can be reached at [email protected]