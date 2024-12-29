Quaid-e-Azam posters put on display across Tehranin a show of solidarity

First time in 30 years, gesture made in support of commemorative events being organised by ECO Cultural Institute

TEHRAN: For the first time in three decades, the administration of Iranian capital city – Tehran, put on display posters of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at prominent locations to show solidarity with Pakistan on the 148th birth anniversary of father of the nation.

This gesture was made in support of the commemorative events being organised by the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Cultural Institute (ECI), based in Tehran.

The ECI, in collaboration with the Urdu Language Student Union of Iran and the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran, arranged the week-long celebrations, a press release said.

Dr. Saad S. Khan, President of the ECI and a Pakistani historian-turned-diplomat, delivered remarks highlighting Quaid-e-Azam’s visionary leadership. He emphasised Jinnah’s pivotal role in uniting the Muslim community and guiding it toward freedom.

Dr. Khan also referenced Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s praise for Quaid-e-Azam, underscoring his lasting legacy as a leader of faith and resolve.

The event was attended by several notable dignitaries, including Ismat Hassan Sial, Deputy Head of Mission of Pakistan in Tehran, Seydou Zataou Aly, Ambassador of Niger to Tehran, and the Deputy Head of the Tajikistan Mission.

Scholars such as Dr. Zahid Munir Amir, Head of the Pakistan Studies Chair at the University of Tehran, Dr. Ali Bayat, Dr. Ali Kavousi Nejad, Dr. Rashid Naqvi, and Mr. Hasan Naqvi also spoke at the occasion.

The ECI’s celebrations included essay competitions in Urdu, Turkish, and Persian, patriotic song performances dedicated to Quaid-e-Azam, live sketching of the leader, and the launch of a documentary on the philosophy of Iqbal.

This event underscores the enduring cultural and historical ties between Iran and Pakistan and commemorates the visionary leadership of one of the founding fathers of Pakistan.