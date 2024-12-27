IHC Informed missing Muzaffarabad man facing military trial

Defence Ministry submits its report in the court, saying Mudassir Khan went missing in March 2024 and currently facing military court trial

ISLAMABAD: A missing person from Muzaffarabad, identified as Muddasir Hussain Khan, has been traced and is currently facing trial in a military court, as informed by the Ministry of Defence to the Islamabad High Court.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed the Ministry of Defense to arrange a meeting between the detained citizen, Mudassir Khan, and his family in accordance with the law.

Imaan Mazari advocate represented petitioner Nazima Fatehyab in the court while assistant attorney general and Defence Ministry’s Brig Falak Naz appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to grant a meeting between Mudassir Khan and his family.

The court, after considering the request, directed the Ministry of Defense to arrange a meeting between Mudassir Khan and his family, as per the law. The hearing was adjourned until further notice.