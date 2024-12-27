President Zardari reiterates PPP’s loyalty to people, federation of Pakistan

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the occasion of 17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here on Friday, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the people and the country.

He stated that if there is any superpower, Pakistan also has its own superpower, which is the power of its people.

President highlighted the party’s achievements, including the reversal of the verdict against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 45 years after his execution. He reiterated the party’s loyalty to the people, the federation, and Pakistan, emphasizing the need to protect the country.

The president assured the nation that despite challenges, the party is committed to resolving issues and ensuring the provision of basic necessities like water and gas. He promised that the rights of all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh, will be protected.

He also expressed his optimism about the country’s future, stating that modern advancements will benefit humanity and, by extension, Pakistan. He urged the people not to worry, as the party will provide good news and ensure the country’s stability.

President Zardari offers Fateha, lays wreath at BB’s mausoleum

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday visited the mausoleum of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to commemorate the 17th anniversary of her martyrdom.

The president offered Fateha and laid a wreath at Benazir Bhutto’s grave.

He also recited the Holy Quran at the mausoleum and prayed for Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and other members of the Bhutto family buried in the ancestral graveyard.