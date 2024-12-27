NATIONAL

Fazlur Rehman ‘advised bed rest ‘amid health concerns

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has halted all political activities due to health concerns.

According to details, doctors have advised Fazlur Rehman a complete bed rest and avoid walking due to ‘swelling in his left foot’, the sources said.

They further say upon returning from the meeting with the prime minister last week, Maulana Fazlur Rehman experienced swelling in his left foot.

It is to be noted that on December 20, Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss concerns related to the Seminary Registration Bill.

The JUI chief led a delegation comprising Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and Senator Kamran Murtaza.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need for resolve the matter swiftly and amicably.

He directed the Ministry of Law to take steps according to the law and constitution to address the concerns over the bill.

Leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Information Minister Atta Tarar were present at the meeting.

Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister’s adviser and senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and Attorney General Mansoor Usman also attended the meeting.

Reports had earlier said that PM Shehbaz contacted the JUI-F chief to discuss the Seminary Registration Bill.

Previous article
IHC Informed missing Muzaffarabad man facing military trial
Next article
PM asks Afghan govt to act against TTP, calling it a ‘red line’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Zardari reiterates PPP’s loyalty to people, federation of Pakistan

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the occasion of 17th Death...

Bilawal calls for national unity against international conspiracies

MWM sit-ins against Parachinar situation disrupt traffic across Karachi

Prince William’s Makes Major Blunder That Princess Kate Will Never Forget

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.