Pakistan’s envoy meets Afghan foreign minister to boost ties amidst regional tensions

The interaction comes amidst strained relations between the two neighbors, fueled by border clashes and Islamabad’s repeated demands for action against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Pakistan claims operates from Afghan soil. Kabul, however, denies these allegations.

The meeting marks another step in the recent series of diplomatic engagements. Earlier this month, Afghan chargé d’affaires Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, while Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul, Obaid Nizamani, held talks with Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob.

Ambassador Sadiq announced the outcome of his meeting with Muttaqi on X, stating: “Met Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Held wide-ranging discussions. Agreed to work together to further strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as for peace and progress in the region.”

Prior to this, Sadiq also met Afghan Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul. “Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries,” he shared in another post on X.

Sadiq’s recent engagement comes shortly after reports that the Afghan Taliban had begun relocating TTP members and their families away from border areas to mitigate tensions with Pakistan.

Pakistan recently reappointed Sadiq as its special representative for Afghanistan, although no formal announcement was made. The decision highlights Islamabad’s focus on resolving outstanding issues through diplomatic channels.

Speaking earlier this month, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to addressing contentious issues through dialogue. “Recent meetings are an expression of Pakistan’s interest in dialogue to resolve issues, including those of serious concern,” Baloch stated during a weekly media briefing.

Counterterrorism remains a key issue on the bilateral agenda, as Pakistan has accused the TTP of orchestrating cross-border attacks. Meanwhile, the recent flurry of meetings suggests a renewed attempt by both nations to reset ties and promote regional stability.