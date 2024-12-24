Israel admits to assassinating of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

TEL AVIV: Israel on Tuesday officially confirmed its involvement in the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, marking the first public acknowledgment of the high-profile killing.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz made the statement during a press briefing on Monday, underscoring the country’s broader strategy against regional adversaries.

“We have dismantled Hamas, weakened Hezbollah, blinded Iran’s defense systems, and disrupted their production capabilities. We’ve toppled the Assad regime in Syria, struck at the axis of evil, and will deal with the Houthis in Yemen,” Katz declared. He further emphasized, “When the Houthis fire missiles at Israel, we will target their strategic infrastructure and eliminate their leadership – just as we did with Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon. The same will be done in Hodeidah and Sanaa.”

Ismail Haniyeh was killed on July 31 during a visit to Tehran, where he was attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to Iranian state media, a precision-guided aerial strike hit a residential facility housing military veterans, killing Haniyeh and his bodyguard. While Iranian and Palestinian officials had accused Israel of carrying out the attack, Israeli authorities had, until now, refrained from confirming their role.

The assassination sparked widespread condemnation and heightened fears of further regional conflict. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced the killing, vowing “harsh retaliation” for what he described as a dangerous escalation.

Since Haniyeh’s death, regional tensions have reached critical levels. Iran launched missile strikes targeting Israeli cities in October, calling the attacks a direct response to the assassination of its allies, including Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Reports from Israeli authorities indicated that missile strikes caused injuries in central and southern Israel, including two civilians in the Tel Aviv area, while debris from the attacks killed a man in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have intensified their missile attacks on Israel. On Saturday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching a hypersonic ballistic missile that bypassed Israeli defense systems and struck a public park in Jaffa. The escalation signals a deepening conflict, with multiple actors across the region taking sides and retaliatory measures.

The public acknowledgment of Haniyeh’s assassination comes amid Israel’s ongoing efforts to neutralize perceived threats from Iran’s allies in the Middle East. Katz’s statement signals a continuation of Israel’s assertive stance in the region, likely exacerbating the already volatile situation.