Harvest potential

Pakistan’s economy is at a critical juncture, with rising inflation, dwindling foreign reserves and an over-reliance on imports. One potential avenue for economic revival lies in the agriculture sector, which employs nearly 40% of the workforce and contributes about 20% to the GDP. Despite its significance, this sector remains underutilised due to outdated practices and a lack of technological integration.

Our agricultural output lags behind global standards, and we often struggle to meet domestic demands, leading to unnecessary imports of essential food items. For instance, wheat and sugar shortages in recent years highlight inefficiencies in production and distribution. Additionally, climate change has exacerbated these challenges, with erratic weather patterns and reduced water availability affecting crop yields. To address these issues, the government must prioritise agricultural reforms. Investments in modern irrigation techniques, such as drip and sprinkler systems, can optimise water usage. Similarly, providing farmers with access to affordable machinery and high-quality seeds can boost productivity. Moreover, policies encouraging crop diversification and sustainable farming practices will ensure resilience against climate change.

Another critical step is improving market access for farmers. Establishing better storage facilities and ensuring fair pricing mechanisms will empower small-scale farmers and reduce post-harvest losses. Encouraging public-private partnerships and fostering innovation through research and development can further enhance the sector’s potential. Agriculture has always been the backbone of our economy. By leveraging its strengths, Pakistan can not only achieve self-sufficiency in food production but also position itself as a major agricultural exporter in the global market.

FATIMA SHEIKH

ISLAMABAD